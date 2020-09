Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 07:52 Hits: 13

French pharma giant Sanofi said Tuesday that international Phase 3 clinical tests of its Kevzara drug for serious Covid-19 cases had proved inconclusive and it was halting the trial.

