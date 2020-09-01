Niger: Floods Leaves 51 Casualties During Rainy Season

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 02:50 Hits: 11

Niger authorities said on Monday that about 51 people died after severe flooding in August.

"Adamawa state has been flagged, and the highly probable flood risk areas are Yola North, Yola South, and Lamurde LGAs, while the probable flood risk areas are Numan, Guyuk, and Demsa," Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq tweeted.

Over 26,000 households disappeared after the floods started in early August. The inundations also left 37 casualties, and 14 drowned.

Floods are common in Niger during the rainy season, when groundwater mantle saturates and water bodies overflows, such as streams and rivers. The climatological disaster also provokes crop destruction and economic losses.

"On Monday, I visited the flooded neighborhoods of Commune 5 in Niamey, to show my support for the victims. I instructed the PDS of Niamey and the mayors of the country's cities to find quick solutions, including shelter for the displaced populations," Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou tweeted.

A government report said that about 281,000 people who were affected by the inundations would receive financial and food aid.

According to UNICEF, about 3 million people were displaced in 2020 due to cyclical floods and droughts, epidemics, and food insecurity in Niger.

