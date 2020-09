Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 02:49 Hits: 10

Hong Kong launched a mass coronavirus testing scheme on Tuesday, but calls for millions to take up the offer have been undermined by deep distrust of the government following China's crushing of the city's democracy movement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200901-hong-kong-launches-mass-covid-19-tests-undermined-by-mistrust-of-china