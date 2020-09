Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 05:43 Hits: 10

MIRI: The national leadership of PKR and DAP will mediate over the impasse involving numerous "hot seats" in the upcoming 12th state elections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/01/pkr-dap-national-leadership-to-resolve-impasse-over-sarawak-039hot-seats039