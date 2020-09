Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 06:14 Hits: 11

KOTA KINABALU: It appears that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan have set aside their differences, following weeks of tensions amid the upcoming Sept 26 state polls.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/01/bung-makes-peace-with-rahman-dahlan-ahead-of-sabah-polls