Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 06:18 Hits: 10

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida officially announced on Tuesday that he would run for a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election to choose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/01/japan-former-formin-kishida-announces-candidacy-to-succeed-pm-abe