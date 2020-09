Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 06:29 Hits: 15

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Head of the Department of Medical Microbiology at Universiti Malaya's Faculty of Medicine, Dr Chan Yoke Fun, was announced as the winner of the Asean-US Science Prize for Women 2020.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/01/malaysian-wins-asean-us-science-prize-for-women