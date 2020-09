Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 06:44 Hits: 15

SEREMBAN (Bernama): The Seremban Coroner Court here has been told that there was no foreign deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) found on French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin’s body.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/01/no-foreign-dna-found-on-nora-anne039s-body-says-chemist