Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 06:56 Hits: 12

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was due to head northeast of Beirut on Tuesday to mark Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/01/macron-to-mark-lebanon039s-centenary-as-nation-teeters-on-brink