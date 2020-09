Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 05:32 Hits: 10

Guinea's ruling party on Monday confirmed months of speculation that 82-year-old President Alpha Conde will seek a third term in office, a possibility that had already sparked deadly mass protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200901-guinea-s-alpha-conde-to-seek-third-term-as-president-despite-mass-protests