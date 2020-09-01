Speaking from White House, Trump defends pro-Trump murderer Kyle Rittenhouse

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 03:55 Hits: 10

Donald Trump gave another campaign monologue attacking opponent Joe Biden from the White House press room this evening. In it, Trump confirmed one of Biden's central claims: Donald Trump is incapable of denouncing violence by his own supporters.

Trump first defended a caravan of Trump supporters who drove through Portland firing paintballs and pepper spray at protestors. "That was a peaceful protest, and paint is a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets. Your supporters, and they are your supporters, shot a young gentleman, and killed him, not with paint but with a bullet, and I think it's disgraceful. These people, they protested peacefully, they went in very peacefully ..."

Trump went on to also defend Kenosha murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two, after answering a far-right call for armed "security" against protesters. Trump suggested Rittenhouse, a devoted Trump fan, was "attacked" and was "trying to get away" when he opened fire on those who attempted to stop him after Rittenhouse had already shot a protester in the head, killing him.

"He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell. And then they very violently attacked him."

Biden had previously called Donald Trump "too weak" to denounce violence by his supporters. Trump, a sociopath and malignant narcissist whose only measure of the world is who "supports" him and who does not, proved his point multiple times within the span of minutes.

Trump defends Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old supporter of his who is charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/KdfkdTPRVG August 31, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1973941