'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

The family of U.S. actor Chadwick Boseman, who is remembered for starring in the superhero movie "Black Panther," announced Saturday that the young man died of colon cancer.

The actor, 43, died at his home in the city of Los Angeles, California, accompanied by his wife and family.

Boseman, also known for playing baseball player Jackie Robinson in "42" and musician James Brown in "Get on Up", was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

"A real fighter. Chadwick persevered. He participated in many of the movies you so enjoyed," his family stated



Friends and colleagues of Boseman posted messages on social networks to say goodbye to the U.S. star. "All I have to say is that the tragedies, which have accumulated this year, were made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman. What a man and what an immense talent! Brother, you were one of the greatest of all times," actor Mark Ruffalo lamented. "I am devastated. This is more than heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. He was a deeply committed artist with an incredible amount of work left to create. I am infinitely grateful for our friendship. Rest in Power, King," actor Chris Evans tweeted.

