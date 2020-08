Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 19:17 Hits: 2

An article portraying Danielle Obono as a slave has prompted widespread criticism from numerous political figures in France. President Emmanuel Macron publicly backed the lawmaker and condemned "any form of racism."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-magazine-shows-black-lawmaker-danielle-obono-as-a-slave-in-chains/a-54755009?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf