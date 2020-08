Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 19:35 Hits: 4

Tensions in the Norwegian capital came to a head when an anti-Islam protester ripped pages from the Quran. Police used tear gas to keep rival groups separated, arresting nearly 30 people.

