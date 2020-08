Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 19:43 Hits: 3

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree Saturday formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200829-uae-formally-ends-israel-boycott-amid-us-brokered-deal