Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 07:31 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 test results of a Year Two pupil from SJK(C) Subang turned out to be a false positive.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/30/covid-19-test-result-of-sjkc-subang-student-turns-out-to-be-false-positive-says-school