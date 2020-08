Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 04:42 Hits: 4

"It's difficult in a new way for us. There is hardly anyone left to talk to," Karzan Mohamed Sharif Amin, an Iraqi Kurd, told AFP at a government-run shelter in western Hungary.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hungary-asylum-seekers-doors-shut-iraq-war-eu-13066470