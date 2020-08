Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 05:34 Hits: 3

NEW YORK: Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday (Aug 30), as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic. The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-global-cases-surpass-25-million-us-brazil-india-13066510