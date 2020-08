Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 05:48 Hits: 3

A Czech delegation arrived in Taipei Sunday in the second high-profile foreign visit to Taiwan this month -- a setback for China's campaign to keep the democratic island isolated from the rest of the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/taiwan-builds-on-recognition-with-czech-delegation-13066534