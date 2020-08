Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 08:02 Hits: 1

US President Donald Trump’s demagogic nationalism has seriously damaged America’s global standing and weakened the rules-based multilateral system that Trump’s predecessors built and led. Will November’s presidential election pave the way for the United States to resume its international leadership role, or fuel global chaos?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/trump-vs-biden-vs-the-world