Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 13:16 Hits: 2

As Belarus's peaceful protest movement continues to challenge Aleksandr Lukashenko's dictatorship, pressure is building not just on the regime but also on outside powers. While the world must tread carefully, it also can and should do more than simply cheer Belarus on.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/what-belarus-opposition-needs-from-the-world-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2020-08