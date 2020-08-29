Category: World Hits: 5
Although outside experts have not yet reviewed the study, it describes the experience of a 25-year-old man in Reno, Nevada, who tested positive for the virus in April and got sick again in late May. The patient then developed a more severe strain of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
RELATED:
"The study likely represents a clear example of reinfection...reinfections are possible—which we already knew because immunity is never 100%," said Kristian Anderson, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.
The report, published by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, illustrates through sophisticated testing that the virus associated with the Reno man's infection showed genetically distinct strains.
First U.S. novel coronavirus reinfection case identified in Nevada study https://t.co/2k8R3mBZqapic.twitter.com/xti0qIuv2n
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/First-U.S.-COVID-19-Reinfection-Case-Detected-in-Nevada-Study-20200828-0023.html