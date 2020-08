Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 21:57 Hits: 5

Apple had removed the game from its App Store after Epic Games allowed users to purchase in-App features directly, without giving Apple a cut. It means iPhone and iPad users were excluded from a new release this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/apple-terminates-fortnite-creator-developer-account/a-54748088?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf