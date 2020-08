Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 08:22 Hits: 5

At least 14 people in the US have died after Hurricane Laura swept through the country's southern states. Over half of the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by power generators.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hurricane-laura-leaves-over-a-dozen-dead-in-southern-us/a-54750273?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf