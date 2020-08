Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 16:53 Hits: 2

Seven decades after the end of the Korean War, Seoul embarked on a painstaking task to search for and identify the bodies of fallen soldiers still missing since the war. Our reporters witnessed this unprecedented programme in action that developed along the border between the two Koreas, thanks to an agreement forged with Pyongyang two years ago.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200828-the-search-for-missing-soldiers-70-years-on-from-the-korean-war