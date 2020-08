Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 17:52 Hits: 1

France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since lockdown, in what the health ministry described as an exponential surge just days before millions of children are due to return to school for the first time since March.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200828-france-reports-7-379-new-covid-19-cases-macron-against-new-lockdown