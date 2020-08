Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 08:13 Hits: 5

The abrupt resignation of Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, on Friday triggered an election in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to replace him as its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect a new prime minister.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200829-after-shinzo-abe-s-resignation-what-s-next-for-japan