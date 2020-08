Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 09:26 Hits: 5

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper that both countries opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the key waterways of the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

