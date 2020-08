Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 23:46 Hits: 5

France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, a new post-lockdown record following the 6,111 record reported on Thursday and just shy of the 7,578 high set on March 31 during lockdown period.

