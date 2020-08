Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 09:32 Hits: 2

Conventional wisdom holds that fiscal and quasi-fiscal profligacy caused the malaise which gripped Brazil's economy after 2013. But the problem is also deeply rooted in weak growth foundations and misguided policy choices.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brazil-economic-growth-crisis-since-2013-by-carlos-antonio-luque-et-al-2020-08