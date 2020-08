Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 12:06 Hits: 2

There is little question that the future of US-China relations will depend heavily on who leads each country in the years ahead. But in thinking about that future, it would be a mistake simply to assume that the US is heading for a changing of the guard, or that China is fated to have continuity at the top.

