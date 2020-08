Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 06:48 Hits: 6

Around 50 journalists, including six from RFE/RL, were detained while covering postelection protests in Minsk on August 27 in the latest intimidation of the press in Belarus as authorities widen a crackdown.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-detention--journalists-intimidation-tactic/30810015.html