Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 22:47 Hits: 4

Unsurprisingly, the Republican National Convention was filled with lies about President Donald Trump, his administration, the Republican Party, and the Democrats. But on occasion, the speakers slipped some truth into…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/here-are-5-accidentally-revealing-lines-from-the-rnc/