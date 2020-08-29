Pakistan: At Least 47 People Die Because of Floodings

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 03:02 Hits: 5

At least 47 people died after heavy rains hit parts of Pakistan, including its larget's city Karachi, authorities reported on Friday.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department recorded 9 inches of rain on Thursday, marking a record for a single day as the institution forecasted heavier rains due to the Monsoon season.

The Meteorological Department's director Sardar Sarfraz said that there is a low-pressure system approaching, so the rains and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend.

Issue Date: 28 August, 2020 16:35



More Monsoon Rains predicted in Sindh and Balochistan from Saturday to Monday



(Impact: Aggravation of existing urban flooding and water logging in Lower Sindh)#Monsoon#Monsoon2020#Rain#FlashFlood#Urbanfloodpic.twitter.com/2GqIuybcsM August 28, 2020

Most deaths happened due to drowning and fallen roofs. The Chief Minister of Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah, said that schools would be used to host all the people that have been displaced.

Also, local media outlets reported that the overall cost of damages might be around 3 million rupees, but officials are still estimating losses.

Pakistan's government deployed security forces in Karachi as well as other cities. Thus far, over 1000 houses are affected.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pakistan-At-Least-47-People-Died-Because-of-Floodings-20200828-0025.html