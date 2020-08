Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 04:18 Hits: 6

Protesters clashed with police after a day of anti-Islam action in the Swedish city. Earlier, right-wing extremists had burned a copy of the Quran and a Danish politician was barred from entering the country.

