Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 06:49 Hits: 7

Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist told AFP Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200829-black-panther-star-chadwick-boseman-dies-at-43-after-private-cancer-fight