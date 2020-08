Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 05:51 Hits: 6

The remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, known for embracing gross national happiness and outlawing television until 1999, has now made the unusual decision to reverse a ban on the sale of tobacco, blaming coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/bhutan-lifts-tobacco-ban-covid-19-13065196