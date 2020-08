Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 06:46 Hits: 7

The tiny island of Kastellorizo, peeking out of the turquoise waters of the eastern Mediterranean just two kilometres (1.2 miles) off the Turkish coast, may not look like the focus of an international incident.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-turkey-eastern-mediterranean-gas-exploration-military-13065094