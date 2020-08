Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 19:14 Hits: 4

By leaving office now, as modern Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe will set the terms of his departure instead of allowing dagger-wielding rivals to do it for him. He will leave behind a country still struggling with fundamental economic problems, but also more prepared to go its own way in the world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/shinzo-abe-legacy-by-bill-emmott-2020-08