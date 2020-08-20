The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Don't Let Them Take Away Your Power : Obama Slams Trump at DNC Warns U.S. Democracy Is at Risk

On the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, party leaders argued that U.S. democracy is at risk if President Trump is reelected in November, with a lineup of speeches from former Congressmember Gabby Giffords, senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama, who grew emotional describing the stakes of the election and urged people not to “let them take away your democracy.” We air excerpts from the night’s events.

