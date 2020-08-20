Abolitionist Derecka Purnell on Historic Kamala Harris VP Pick Why Black Progressives Feel Torn

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 12:35 Hits: 1

As Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman of color to run on a major party presidential ticket, many Black progressive women remain ambivalent, says Derecka Purnell, a human rights lawyer, abolitionist and columnist for The Guardian newspaper. “It’s just unfortunate that you have to protect someone because of their identity … while at the same time if you care about the masses of Black people, the masses of poor people, the masses of immigrants in this country, you know that you have to speak truth and be honest about their record,” Purnell says.

