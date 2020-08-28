Republicans see immediate post-convention bounce...in COVID cases: Attendees start testing positive

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 6

A lagging Trump campaign had hoped for a bounce after a four-day, glitzy, lawless, mask-free celebration of America Donald Trump and indeed, there is an uptick. Unfortunately, it’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases among attendees.

The Charlotte Observer reports two convention attendees and two of their support staff have already tested positive for COVID-19. The RNC officials tested positive after attending the convention meetings, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. It appears the “semi-bubble” the RNC put into place didn’t work out as they’d hoped. Attendees were required to get tested before they arrived and were given another rapid-test upon check-in. And while the RNC told attendees masks were required, as well as maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another, many took those guidelines as mere suggestions and judging by the photos from the event, far too many opted out.

And credit to those folks who did wear masks at the convention. Outside, Trump supporters gathered to show their support and there were virtually no masks at their events.

Whatever happened at the Charlotte portion of the convention is likely going to pale in comparison to what will happen to the attendees in Washington, D.C., where very few masks were seen in the audience on the White House lawn. Chairs were placed side-by-side, ignoring all medical advice, and as my colleague Mark Sumner notes, those tightly packed chairs on the lawn of the White House for Trump’s convention-closing speech might as well be tombstones. Unlike the attendees at the RNC meeting in Charlotte, the audience for the White House attendees were not required to get a COVID-19 test. Just look at this photo of the audience and play count the masks. How many can you spot?

Like convention keynote speakers, 50% of whom had the last name Trump, attendees largely pretended the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. There wasn’t one single mention of the COVID-19 death toll in the United States. You’d think the so-called “pro-life” party might’ve mentioned or had a moment of silence for the 185,000+ Americans who have already died from this virus, but no.

You’d also think the death of Herman Cain, who contracted COVID-19 after attending a largely mask-free Trump rally in Tulsa, might’ve served as a warning for this audience, but it seems clear some people insist on learning the hard way. Let’s just hope for their sake, they weren’t dead wrong.

