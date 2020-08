Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 01:36 Hits: 5

Jacob Wohl is the¬†right-wing scam artist fraudster¬†who continues to make news because he somehow continues to not be in jail. As recently as May, audio recordings of Wohl and his…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/right-wing-fraudster-allegedly-behind-series-of-robocalls-spreading-voting-misinformation-in-detroit/