Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

The incumbent US president is hoping to win a second term in office as the presidential race heats up. Breaking with tradition, Trump used the White House as a political backdrop and defied coronavirus guidelines.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-accepts-republican-nomination-with-attack-on-joe-biden/a-54723125?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf