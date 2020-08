Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 03:43 Hits: 5

Now that Donald Trump has accepted the Republican presidential nomination, the campaign can start in earnest with lies, chaos and fearmongering. And it could all well result in Trump's reelection, says DW's Ines Pohl.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-donald-trump-could-well-win-this-battle/a-54723188?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf