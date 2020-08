Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 07:43 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris police department said on Friday that people doing outdoors exercise and cyclists will not have to wear face masks outdoors after authorities made masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Aug. 28.

