Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 06:19 Hits: 6

As melting sea ice opens the Arctic to navigation, more ships are plying the loosely regulated polar waters, bringing increasing amounts of climate-warming pollution, a Reuters analysis of new shipping and fuel-consumption data shows.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-change-arctic-ice-melts-ships-polar-waters-pollution-13062232