Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 12:08 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the high costs that unchecked externalities – such as those resulting from people not wearing face masks – can impose on an economy and society. Economists must begin to examine how these costs can be reconciled with ordinary consumption.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-epidemics-economics-externalities-social-justice-by-koichi-hamada-2020-08