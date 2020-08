Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:06 Hits: 1

If US President Donald Trump loses November’s election, he will most likely leave an insignificant imprint on some parts of the global economic system. But in several others – especially US-China relations – his term in office may well come to be seen as a major turning point.

