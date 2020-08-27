Trump administration suggested using ‘heat ray’ on migrants in 2018

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 22:30 Hits: 5

With the presidential election quickly approaching Republicans are trying to better Donald Trump’s image toward immigrants. But featuring a citizenship naturalization ceremony at the White House during the Republic National Convention is not enough to erase Trump and his administration’s extreme immigration policies and ideas. Fifteen days before the 2018 midterm elections, top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reportedly suggested in a meeting using a microwave weapon or “heat ray” to deter immigrants from crossing the border, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

While the news outlet added that it is unclear whether Trump knew of this suggestion, the meeting occurred on the same day he told his Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that “extreme action” needed to be taken to stop migrants from entering the U.S. When used, the “heat ray” causes individuals to feel as though their skin is burning. Officials who were present at the meeting told the Times that Nielsen said she would not authorize such a device and ordered the staff not to bring up the device again.

According to the Times, the questionable device was developed by the military 20 years ago as a crowd dispersal tool, but discarded over morality concerns. It falls in pattern with other questionable weapons and devices Trump has suggested in order to keep migrants out of the U.S. including flesh-piercing spikes on the border wall. Alexei Woltornist, a spokesman for DHS, told the Times on Wednesday that the “heat ray” “was never considered.” The suggestion should never have been made in the first place. Trump’s consistent calls for harsher measures toward immigrants has clearly resulted in such suggestions to be made.

While Democrats were able to successfully take back control of Congress 15 days after the discussion of the device occurred, Trump continued to advocate for “stricter” immigration reform. Trump’s term in office has seen a number of policies that clearly exemplify his hate toward immigrant communities. Concerns have been raised throughout his four years in office, especially in 2018, including children being separated from their families as well as migrants being kept in cages. Trump’s administration targeted any immigrant it could despite their age. Daily Kos reported that in 2018 under the Trump administration ICE officials were granted the ability to check the immigration status of and collect biometrics from people who took custody of unaccompanied minors. During his presidential campaign, Trump promised not only the construction of a border wall but consistently advocated for an anti-immigration agenda.

Despite attempts on behalf of Republicans to portray Trump supporting immigrants and America’s diversity, his words itself show his real stance. Last month Trump tweeted that “the Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in!” While Biden did not say he supported open borders, criminalizing immigrants and making such a statement depicts Trump’s consistent xenophobic ideology.

“The Trump administration, unilaterally, without passing laws in Congress, has radically reshaped immigration in the United States,” Omar Jadwat, the director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said. “They have effectively shut down the asylum system at the border. They’ve reintroduced religious, racial and national origin discrimination into our immigration system. These are real, radical shifts.”

In the last week alone, at least two former DHS officials from his administration, Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, have spoken out against the Trump administration while expressing their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, The Hill reported. In one incident, Taylor alleged the administration asked DHS officials to deny people access to the southern border while offering them a pardon to do so.

Trump and his administration will stop at no ends to be reelected, whether or not it includes lying out of their teeth on who they support. Trump’s campaign is built on xenophobia and anti-immigrant ideology in which he promises to not only end illegal immigration and fight terrorism, but build the economy he destroyed. His hate toward immigrants, refugees seeking asylum, and advocates for racial justice is apparent and displayed in the policies he creates and the conversation he invokes. As more former members of his administration gain the courage to speak up against his horrific actions and suggestions, we can only hope America makes the right decision this November.

